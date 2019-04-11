  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/04/11 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 96.75 Up .65
May 93.75 94.50 93.10 94.25 Up .60
Jul 99.20 Up .70
Jul 96.20 96.95 95.60 96.75 Up .65
Sep 98.65 99.35 98.05 99.20 Up .70
Dec 102.45 103.10 101.80 103.00 Up .70
Mar 106.25 106.80 105.65 106.70 Up .70
May 108.40 109.10 108.10 109.10 Up .75
Jul 111.00 111.35 110.60 111.35 Up .80
Sep 112.65 113.45 112.65 113.45 Up .80
Dec 115.70 116.50 115.50 116.50 Up .75
Mar 118.75 119.55 118.75 119.55 Up .70
May 120.75 121.65 120.75 121.65 Up .70
Jul 122.75 123.70 122.75 123.70 Up .65
Sep 124.65 125.65 124.65 125.65 Up .70
Dec 127.25 128.30 127.25 128.30 Up .70
Mar 130.80 Up .70