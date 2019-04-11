New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|96.75
|Up
|.65
|May
|93.75
|94.50
|93.10
|94.25
|Up
|.60
|Jul
|99.20
|Up
|.70
|Jul
|96.20
|96.95
|95.60
|96.75
|Up
|.65
|Sep
|98.65
|99.35
|98.05
|99.20
|Up
|.70
|Dec
|102.45
|103.10
|101.80
|103.00
|Up
|.70
|Mar
|106.25
|106.80
|105.65
|106.70
|Up
|.70
|May
|108.40
|109.10
|108.10
|109.10
|Up
|.75
|Jul
|111.00
|111.35
|110.60
|111.35
|Up
|.80
|Sep
|112.65
|113.45
|112.65
|113.45
|Up
|.80
|Dec
|115.70
|116.50
|115.50
|116.50
|Up
|.75
|Mar
|118.75
|119.55
|118.75
|119.55
|Up
|.70
|May
|120.75
|121.65
|120.75
|121.65
|Up
|.70
|Jul
|122.75
|123.70
|122.75
|123.70
|Up
|.65
|Sep
|124.65
|125.65
|124.65
|125.65
|Up
|.70
|Dec
|127.25
|128.30
|127.25
|128.30
|Up
|.70
|Mar
|130.80
|Up
|.70