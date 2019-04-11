LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rob Reiner and Nora Ephron's classic relationship comedy "When Harry Met Sally..." is turning 30 this summer, and what better way to celebrate than with a splashy screening to kick off the 10th annual TCM Classic Film Festival?

Reiner and stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan are reuniting at the event Thursday evening in the heart of Hollywood as ticket-holders prepare for four days of classic film fun, with screenings, panels and parties.

Although many things have changed in Hollywood since "When Harry Met Sally..." came out in 1989 — Ephron and Carrie Fisher are among those involved have died — Reiner says it endures because it reveals basic truths about men and women.

The TCM Classic Film Festival runs through Sunday.