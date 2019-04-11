  1. Home
  2. World

WikiLeaks accuses Ecuador of spying on Assange at embassy

By  Associated Press
2019/04/11 00:12
From left, Fidel Narvaez, former consul of Ecuador to London and Kristinn Hrafnsson, Editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks and barrister Jennifer Robinson take

From left, Fidel Narvaez, former consul of Ecuador to London and Kristinn Hrafnsson, Editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks and barrister Jennifer Robinson take

FILE - In this Friday May 19, 2017 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy, in Lon

FILE - In this Friday May 19, 2017 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy, in Lon

From left, Fidel Narvaez, former consul of Ecuador to London and Kristinn Hrafnsson, Editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks and and barrister Jennifer Robinson

From left, Fidel Narvaez, former consul of Ecuador to London and Kristinn Hrafnsson, Editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks and and barrister Jennifer Robinson

From left, Fidel Narvaez, former consul of Ecuador to London and Kristinn Hrafnsson, Editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks take part in a press briefing for Wi

From left, Fidel Narvaez, former consul of Ecuador to London and Kristinn Hrafnsson, Editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks take part in a press briefing for Wi

LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks has accused the Ecuadorian government of spying on founder Julian Assange.

The group's editor-in-chief, Kristinn Hrafnsson, told a news conference Wednesday that Assange's meetings with lawyers and a doctor had been secretly filmed by Ecuadorian authorities.

Assange sought refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2012 and has been living there ever since.

Sweden has dropped an investigation into rape allegations against Assange, but he refuses to come out for fear of facing U.S. charges related to WikiLeaks' publication of classified documents. He faces arrest in Britain for jumping bail.

Ecuadorian officials say they will comment later on Assange's allegation that he has been spied on. Relations between Assange and his Ecuadorian hosts have soured recently.