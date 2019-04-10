HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An event in the Pennsylvania Capitol is commemorating the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue attack that killed 11 people last year.

The unusual joint session Wednesday brought together the House and the Senate for prayers and speeches concerning the Oct. 27 shooting at the Tree of Life.

Members of the three congregations that were holding services that day are in attendance.

The service comes a day after the Pittsburgh mayor signed new gun control measures that were introduced weeks after the massacre.

The legislation was immediately challenged in court by gun rights advocates.

A truck driver named Robert Bowers faces charges for the attack that could bring the death penalty.

Authorities say Bowers expressed hatred of Jews during the rampage, which also injured seven people.