FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German soccer official Reinhard Grindel has resigned as a UEFA vice president and as a member of the FIFA Council, one week after being forced out as president of his national federation.

Grindel says he wanted to protect the European body's reputation and confirmed his decision in a letter to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

The former lawmaker had come under growing pressure at home for missteps leading the national soccer federation.

Grindel resigned after reports of earning undeclared additional income. He also acknowledged accepting a luxury watch gift from a Ukrainian colleague at UEFA.

