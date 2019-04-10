TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Dalai Lama is "doing much better" after being rushed to hospital earlier this week, said a spokesperson.

The Tibetan spiritual leader was admitted to a Max hospital in New Delhi after being diagnosed with a chest infection. A personal spokesperson told Agence France Press that he is still undergoing treatment but hopes to be discharged within a few days.

The Dalai Lama's representative in the U.S., Ngodup Tsering, also reaffirmed that his condition is not serious.

A local police superintendent in Dharamshala, home of the Tibetan government-in-exile, said the Dalai Lama took a regular flight to New Delhi Tuesday morning and was not airlifted.

This year marks 60 years since the Tibetan government fled China after the Communist Party invaded and fully took the region under its control.

The Dalai Lama is revered as the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists around the world. He has cut back on public engagements since his health began to decline, but recently spoke "face to face" via a live video conference with over 5000 Buddhist followers in Taiwan.

Democratic Progressive Party Secretary-General Lo Wen-jia (羅文嘉) said last month Taiwan would welcome a visit from the Dalai Lama.