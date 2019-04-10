Czech minister fired after series of missteps

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has fired his industry and trade minister after she caused an uproar by blaming Czech consumers for high mobile data prices.

The minister, Marta Novakova suggested mobile data is expensive in the country because Czechs tend to use wireless networks. She said that the price of mobile data would go down if they use mobile date more.

Novakova has also been under fire after a representative of Taiwan who was invited to attend her meeting with foreign investors had to leave the gathering at the request of the Chinese ambassador.

Babis said Wednesday she will be replaced by Karel Havlicek, deputy chairman of the government's research, development and innovation council.