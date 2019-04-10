TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Yehliu Geopark in Wanli District (萬里區), New Taipei City, will have very different look at night in April as the park’s trademark Queen’s Head and other spectacular rock formations will be illuminated by light shows, with a concert taking place on the magnificent seashore.

Those taking part in the Yehliu Night Tours will visit Queen’s Head (女王頭), Cute Princess Rock (俏皮公), and other interesting rock formations, and walk around Linying Lake (儷影湖), all of which will be illuminated, the North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area Administration (NCGNSAA) said on Monday (April 8).

The Yehliu Night Tours will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 19, April 21–26, and April 28. Each day, 700 tickets will go on sale, including 500 tickets sold on the Internet and by phone, with 200 sold on site. A Night Tours ticket sells for NT$200. On-site sales start at 5:30 p.m.

The Queen’s Concert will take place 7-9 p.m. on April 20 and 27, featuring renowned cellist Chang Chen-chieh (張正傑), Chansontpe Chamber Orchestra (風之香頌管弦樂團), and pop songstresses Wan Fang (萬芳) and Christine Hsu (許景淳).

The NCGNSAA said the concert venue will be moved to the first beach area, and 600 tickets will be sold each night over the Internet and by phone. A concert ticket is NT$1,000.

For Yehliu night tour and concert tickets, please call 02-24922016.

There will be a shuttle bus service, starting at East Gate 3 of Taipei Main Station at 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., the NCGNSAA said, adding those who need the service can book it according to the instructions given on the ticket.

For more information about the night tour and concert tickets, please visit Yehliu Geopark's website.

Yehliu Geopark lightshow last year. (Yehliu Geopark photo)

Yehliu Geopark concert last year. (Yehliu Geopark photo)

Violinists at last year's event. (Yehliu Geopark photo)

(Yehliu Geopark video)