NEW YORK (AP) — Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor, has a book deal.

St. Martin's Press announced Wednesday that Haley's book, currently untitled, will come out this fall. According to the publisher, Haley will write about serving as the country's ambassador to the United Nations in 2017-2018 and her six years before that as governor. Haley also will offer "deeply personal" insights on her time in government and the "challenges" she faced as a woman.

Haley said in a statement that she hoped her book would offer a "unique window into recent history." She also is the author of "Can't Is Not An Option," published in 2012.