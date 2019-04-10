TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - One day after the island of Matsu saw a week-long pork export ban imposed, the outlying county of Kinmen was targeted with a similar measure due to the discovery of African swine fever in the carcass of a pig believed to have floated over from China.

No pigs, pork nor related products can be moved from Kinmen to other parts of Taiwan for a week beginning April 10, the Liberty Times reported Wednesday. The only exception were for products made before April 9 by seven companies.

Over the past few months, a total of 10 pig carcasses had been thrown upon the shores of Taiwanese islands close to the Chinese province of Fujian, and half of them tested positive for African swine fever.

Another dead hog which had been found on the coastline of Kinmen on April 8 was still undergoing tests, but the likelihood of the disease being found was high, the Liberty Times reported.

African swine fever recently made appearances in Xinjiang and in Tibet, leaving only the island of Hainan as the only Chinese province without the disease.

In Taiwan, passengers arriving at airports or harbors and failing to report banned meat can face a fine of NT$200,000 (US$6,480) for the first offense.