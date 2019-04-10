TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The India-Taipei Association (ITA), with the support of Taoyuan City Government, will be holding the India Spring Carnival this Saturday (April 13).

Saturday's carnival will take place at the former Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) Taoyuan Station from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The India Spring Carnival, which is a free event for everyone, will bring diverse elements of rich Indian culture to the people of Taiwan. There will be a series of Indian dance and music performances including: classical dances such as Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, Odissi; folk dances such as Gujarati and Bengali folk dances; and Bollywood dance performances.

At the event, people will have the opportunity to try on Indian Sarees and Kurtas, get Henna tattoos, buy Indian herbal beauty products, and learn about Yoga and tourist destinations in India.



Bollywood dance. (Image from India Taipei Association)

Indian restaurants in Taiwan will be presenting the culinary diversity of India. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy the Indian delicacies from different parts of India.

The Indian Community in Taiwan and Taiwanese friends will actively participate in organizing the event by setting up different stalls. The stalls will depict the culture of the various regions of India.

For updates on the event, please check the India Taipei Association's Facebook page. For further information, please email Ms. You Shiouyun, Secretary (Culture and Tourism).