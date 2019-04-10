TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) fourth generation ticketing system was severely criticized by legislators at a Transportation Committee hearing in Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan on Wednesday.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Yeh Yi-jin (葉宜津) said that TRA spent so much money to build a new ticketing system, yet it is not better than Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation's system that was set up more than 10 years ago, Liberty Times reported.

DPP legislator Chen Su-yueh (陳素月) said that the only bright spot of the new ticketing system is its lunch box ordering function, the news outlet said.

TRA spent NT$1.7 billion on the new ticketing system, according to Liberty Times.

DPP Legislator Lee Kun-tse (李昆澤) said the fourth generation ticketing system’s function of searching for "tickets still available" is only good for the Eastern Line, and not for the Western Line, adding that the new generation ticketing system is even worse than older generations, the news outlet reported.

The new ticketing system’s group ticket ordering function was opened on February 23, and its individual ticket ordering function was opened on April 9, according to the news outlet.