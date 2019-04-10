TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan Navigation Co. (台灣航業) signed a shipbuilding contract with Sumitomo Corporation and Oshima Shipbuilding Co. on Tuesday to have two 81,600-ton bulk carriers built and delivered by 2022, Liberty Times reported on Wednesday.

Taiwan Navigation said that the company plans to increase its competitiveness in the fast-changing bulk cargo market by eliminating old ships and introducing new ones, Liberty Times reported.

Taiwan Navigation currently has eight energy-efficient vessels and will eliminate five older ships in the coming years. The company has also signed shipbuilding contracts for six 64,000-ton to 84,000-ton ships, including the two ships signed on Tuesday, the news outlet reported.

The company will have a highly efficient fleet, which has an average age of less than six years, by 2022 when the six ships are delivered.