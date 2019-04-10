TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - On the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, relations between the United States and Taiwan were more important than ever, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen said in a letter to the media Wednesday.

The U.S. envoy emphasized that the relationship was built on shared values to a level that could never have been guessed by the members of Congress who approved the law proposal in 1979, the Apple Daily reported.

In his message, the Taipei-based AIT director criticized governments which chose to limit hard-won freedoms in the hope of achieving economic progress, while also condemning practices which imperiled the free market, such as theft of intellectual property.

Future challenges also included facing countries which tried to expand their territory and their control over sea lanes, the Apple Daily quoted Christensen as writing.

The U.S. and Taiwan needed to strengthen their joint efforts to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region, he said. Christensen added that at present, the U.S. believed even more that Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities were of vital importance to the stability and balance of power in the Taiwan Strait and in the Indo-Pacific area.

AIT will mark the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act with a celebration on April 15. According to media reports, the previous speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, will speak at the event.