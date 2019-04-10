  1. Home
  2. Politics

President Tsai Ing-wen reaffirms commitment to Taiwan Relations Act

In a video conference with US think tanks, President Tsai showed unwavering support for the Taiwan Relations Act

By Iris Hsu,Taiwan News
2019/04/10 15:11
(Photo from president Tsai Ing-wen's Facebook page)

(Photo from president Tsai Ing-wen's Facebook page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On the eve of the 40th anniversary of the United States’ Taiwan Relations Act, President Tsai Ing-wen held a video conference with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Brookings Institute, and the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C. from the Presidential Office Building.

Tsai looked back at the four-decade long history of the law and reiterated her determination to protect Taiwan’s democracy and freedom. By continuing to increase defense budgets and strengthening partnerships with like-minded countries, she said she has taken the responsibility to protect the country’s sovereignty unreservedly.

When asked what she wished to change in the current situation facing US-Taiwan-China relations, Tsai didn’t shy away from asking the United States to “make clear at a very senior level that it considers the security of Taiwan vital to the defense of democracy.”

Throughout the conference, Tsai pushed for a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S., stating that it would be in Washington's interest to work with Taiwan closely. She offered Taiwan’s advantages in the global high-tech supply chain, its high standard for data security and integrity in comparison to Chinese company Huawei.

Tsai believes a bilateral trade agreement between the U.S. and Taiwan can reduce both countries’ reliance on the Chinese economy and combat China’s influence in domestic affairs. “We have the potential to work together in crafting an agreement that is based on our values and ideals, which can be used as a model for the rest of the Indo-Pacific region.”

When asked what more should be done to ensure Taiwan’s sufficient self-defense capability, Tsai said she is committed to the Overall Defense Concept that invests in indigenously build systems and arms procurement from the United States. “We want to deter aggression by showing [that] we are capable of effectively defending ourselves,” Tsai replied.

In her closing remark, Tsai affirmed the importance of the Act and highlighted the shared interests that have been built upon it. “In an increasingly uncertain world, it is more important than ever to remember the spirit of the Taiwan Relations Act – that is, to protect peace, security, and stability in our region,” said Tsai.
Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwan Relations Act
TRA40
Taiwan-U.S. relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Lai will not pull out of DPP primary, hopes for Tsai's support if he wins
Lai will not pull out of DPP primary, hopes for Tsai's support if he wins
2019/04/09 18:03
Incumbent president should not have special advantage: Taiwan ex-Premier Lai
Incumbent president should not have special advantage: Taiwan ex-Premier Lai
2019/04/09 17:56
Tsai and Lai gear up for primary contest ahead of Taiwan president election
Tsai and Lai gear up for primary contest ahead of Taiwan president election
2019/04/09 17:44
American Enterprise Institute calls for strengthened US-Taiwan relations
American Enterprise Institute calls for strengthened US-Taiwan relations
2019/04/09 17:29
U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State David Meale arrives in Taiwan Tuesday
U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State David Meale arrives in Taiwan Tuesday
2019/04/09 15:43