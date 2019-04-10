ABU ZENIMA, Egypt (AP) — Four Bedouin women are for the first time leading tours in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, breaking new ground in their deeply conservative community, where women almost never work outside the home or interact with outsiders.

The women guide groups of female tourists through the stunning mountain landscapes, part of a Bedouin-led project of hiking tours in southern Sinai aiming to benefit a population that often complains it's left out of major tourism development.

The Sinai Trail project, founded in 2015, has set up a 550-kilometer trail, about 330 miles, through remote mountains.

At the time, an Islamic State group-linked insurgency intensified in northern Sinai, dealing a heavy blow to Egypt's vital tourism sector. And though the violence has stayed far from southern Sinai's tourist areas, winning visitors back has been tough.