|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Bellinger LAD
|12
|50
|18
|22
|.440
|Rendon Was
|10
|38
|13
|16
|.421
|Freeman Atl
|11
|40
|10
|16
|.400
|WRamos NYM
|10
|31
|5
|12
|.387
|Alonso NYM
|10
|39
|8
|15
|.385
|DPeralta Ari
|11
|50
|8
|19
|.380
|KHernandez LAD
|11
|37
|10
|14
|.378
|Conforto NYM
|10
|40
|12
|15
|.375
|Albies Atl
|11
|44
|5
|16
|.364
|Jones Ari
|11
|47
|6
|17
|.362
|Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 6; Alonso, New York, 5; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 5; Yelich, Milwaukee, 5; 10 tied at 4.
|Runs Batted In
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 19; Swanson, Atlanta, 15; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 15; Alonso, New York, 14; Yelich, Milwaukee, 13; Braun, Milwaukee, 12; Rendon, Washington, 11; Franco, Philadelphia, 11; KMarte, Arizona, 11; 2 tied at 10.
|Pitching
Doolittle, Washington, 3-0; Gant, St. Louis, 2-0; Ryu, Los Angeles, 2-0; Maeda, Los Angeles, 2-0; Andriese, Arizona, 2-0; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2-0; Familia, New York, 2-0; Fried, Atlanta, 2-0; 4 tied at 2-1.