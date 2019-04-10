TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Former premier William Lai (賴清德) showed his support for the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and its 40th anniversary this year, in a Facebook post on Wednesday (April 10).

Lai said the TRA has strengthened US-Taiwan relations for the past four decades by deepening partnerships between the two countries. “The Taiwan Relations Act has safeguarded Taiwan’s democracy, security, human rights, and economy,” Lai wrote.

“Facing China’s unceasing threats to attack Taiwan militarily, and using `unification’ and ‘one country, two systems’ as tools to squeeze out Taiwan’s independent sovereignty and living space in the international community, the United State has provided Taiwan defense guarantees and support based on the Taiwan Relations Act.”

Lai said he was determined to run for the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential primary. He added that he hoped to generate a “peaceful, stable, and democratic momentum” for US-China-Taiwan relations.

“I strongly feel that the only way to escape China’s propaganda efforts that aim to divide and isolate us is to elevate US-Taiwan cooperation and strengthen our relationships with like-minded countries,” Lai said after attending the opening of the American Institute in Taiwan’s new building, in June last year.

Lai believes Taiwan is an indispensable asset to the U.S.’ “Indo-Pacific Strategy,” and a key factor in China’s possible future democratization.