Michelin Guide Taipei 2019 announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Michelin Guide Taipei 2019 was officially announced today and in the second edition of the Taipei Guide, three new restaurants were added to the two-star list, while four new eateries made it to the one-star list.

Michelin three stars

Le Palais

Michelin two stars

RAW

TaÏrroir

Sushi Amamoto

Shoun RyuGin

The Guest House

Michelin one star

Impromptu by Paul Lee

Logy

Mountain and Sea House

Tainan Tantsumien Seafood Restaurant

Da-Wan

Danny’s Steakhouse

Golden Formosa

Ken An Ho

Kitcho

L’ATELIER de Joël Robuchon

Longtail

Ming Fu

MUME

Shushi Nomura

Shushi Ryu

Three Coins

Tien Hsiang Lo

Ya Ge

Video of the press conference announcing this year's winners: