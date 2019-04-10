Michelin Guide Taipei 2019 announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Michelin Guide Taipei 2019 was officially announced today and in the second edition of the Taipei Guide, three new restaurants were added to the two-star list, while four new eateries made it to the one-star list.
Michelin three stars
Le Palais
Michelin two stars
RAW
TaÏrroir
Sushi Amamoto
Shoun RyuGin
The Guest House
Michelin one star
Impromptu by Paul Lee
Logy
Mountain and Sea House
Tainan Tantsumien Seafood Restaurant
Da-Wan
Danny’s Steakhouse
Golden Formosa
Ken An Ho
Kitcho
L’ATELIER de Joël Robuchon
Longtail
Ming Fu
MUME
Shushi Nomura
Shushi Ryu
Three Coins
Tien Hsiang Lo
Ya Ge
Video of the press conference announcing this year's winners: