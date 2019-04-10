  1. Home
Michelin Guide Taipei 2019 announced

24 Taiwanese restaurants receive star on Michelin Guide Taipei 2019

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/10 12:40
(Photo from facebook.com/MichelinGuideTaipei)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Michelin Guide Taipei 2019 was officially announced today and in the second edition of the Taipei Guide, three new restaurants were added to the two-star list, while four new eateries made it to the one-star list.

Michelin three stars

Le Palais

Michelin two stars

RAW
TaÏrroir
Sushi Amamoto
Shoun RyuGin
The Guest House

Michelin one star

Impromptu by Paul Lee
Logy
Mountain and Sea House
Tainan Tantsumien Seafood Restaurant
Da-Wan
Danny’s Steakhouse
Golden Formosa
Ken An Ho
Kitcho
L’ATELIER de Joël Robuchon
Longtail
Ming Fu
MUME
Shushi Nomura
Shushi Ryu
Three Coins
Tien Hsiang Lo
Ya Ge

Video of the press conference announcing this year's winners:
Michelin
Michelin stars

