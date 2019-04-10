FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, prison guards stand on the roof of the Ramo Verde military prison in Los Teques, on the outskirts of Caracas
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2015 file photo, the International Committee of the Red Cross President Peter Maurer speaks during a news conference in Moscow
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2012 file photo, Mexican Red Cross ambulances enter the Apodaca State prison near Monterrey, Mexico. The International Committ
FILE - In this March 4, 2019 file photo, a sign that reads in Spanish: "Humanitarian aid now!" is held up during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venez
FILE - In this March 23, 2019 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks to supporters during an anti-imperialist rally, in Caracas, Vene
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2019 file photo, Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, center, accompanied by his wife Fabiana Rosales, s
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross has regained access to prisons in Venezuela, including highly guarded military facilities where dozens of inmates considered political prisoners are being held, as President Nicolas Maduro seeks to counter mounting criticism of his government's human rights record.
The fact that the visits include military prisons, which hadn't been previously reported, was confirmed to The Associated Press by a human rights lawyer and family members of those detained.
International Red Cross President Peter Maurer on Wednesday wraps up a five-day visit to Venezuela, where the Geneva-based group is among international organizations trying to carve out a space to deliver badly needed humanitarian aid and technical assistance free of the winner-take-all politics contributing to the country's turmoil.