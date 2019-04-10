|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Toronto
|58
|24
|.707
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|50
|31
|.617
|7½
|x-Boston
|49
|33
|.598
|9
|x-Brooklyn
|41
|40
|.506
|16½
|New York
|17
|64
|.210
|40½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Orlando
|41
|40
|.506
|—
|Charlotte
|39
|42
|.481
|2
|Miami
|39
|42
|.481
|2
|Washington
|32
|50
|.390
|9½
|Atlanta
|29
|52
|.358
|12
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|60
|21
|.741
|—
|x-Indiana
|47
|34
|.580
|13
|Detroit
|40
|41
|.494
|20
|Chicago
|22
|59
|.272
|38
|Cleveland
|19
|63
|.232
|41½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|53
|28
|.654
|—
|x-San Antonio
|47
|34
|.580
|6
|Dallas
|33
|48
|.407
|20
|New Orleans
|33
|49
|.402
|20½
|Memphis
|32
|49
|.395
|21
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Denver
|53
|27
|.663
|—
|x-Portland
|51
|29
|.638
|2
|x-Utah
|49
|31
|.613
|4
|x-Oklahoma City
|47
|33
|.588
|6
|Minnesota
|36
|45
|.444
|17½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Golden State
|57
|24
|.704
|—
|x-L.A. Clippers
|47
|34
|.580
|10
|Sacramento
|39
|42
|.481
|18
|L.A. Lakers
|37
|44
|.457
|20
|Phoenix
|19
|63
|.232
|38½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Boston 116, Washington 110
Charlotte 124, Cleveland 97
Detroit 100, Memphis 93
Miami 122, Philadelphia 99
Golden State 112, New Orleans 103
New York 96, Chicago 86
Toronto 120, Minnesota 100
Dallas 120, Phoenix 109
Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.