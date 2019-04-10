  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/10 11:05
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
y-Toronto 58 24 .707
x-Philadelphia 50 31 .617
x-Boston 49 33 .598 9
x-Brooklyn 41 40 .506 16½
New York 17 64 .210 40½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
y-Orlando 41 40 .506
Charlotte 39 42 .481 2
Miami 39 42 .481 2
Washington 32 50 .390
Atlanta 29 52 .358 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 60 21 .741
x-Indiana 47 34 .580 13
Detroit 40 41 .494 20
Chicago 22 59 .272 38
Cleveland 19 63 .232 41½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 53 28 .654
x-San Antonio 47 34 .580 6
Dallas 33 48 .407 20
New Orleans 33 49 .402 20½
Memphis 32 49 .395 21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Denver 53 27 .663
x-Portland 51 29 .638 2
x-Utah 49 31 .613 4
x-Oklahoma City 47 33 .588 6
Minnesota 36 45 .444 17½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
z-Golden State 57 24 .704
x-L.A. Clippers 47 34 .580 10
Sacramento 39 42 .481 18
L.A. Lakers 37 44 .457 20
Phoenix 19 63 .232 38½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Boston 116, Washington 110

Charlotte 124, Cleveland 97

Detroit 100, Memphis 93

Miami 122, Philadelphia 99

Golden State 112, New Orleans 103

New York 96, Chicago 86

Toronto 120, Minnesota 100

Dallas 120, Phoenix 109

Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.