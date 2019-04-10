  1. Home
Dalai Lama hospitalized with chest infection, feeling better

By  Associated Press
2019/04/10 10:23
NEW DELHI (AP) — The Dalai Lama has been hospitalized in the Indian capital with a chest infection and is feeling better.

Spokesman Tenzin Taklha says the Dalai Lama is under medication and likely to spend a day or two in the hospital.

The Tibetan spiritual leader flew from Dharmsala for consultations with doctors in the capital and was hospitalized on Tuesday. The north Indian hill town has been his headquarters since he fled Tibet in 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule.

Takhla said Wednesday the 83-year-old Dalai Lama was feeling much better now.

The Dalai Lama spends several months a year traveling the world to teach Buddhism and highlight the Tibetans' struggle for greater freedom in China.