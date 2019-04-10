  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/10 09:35
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
y-Toronto 57 24 .704
x-Philadelphia 50 30 .625
x-Boston 49 33 .598
x-Brooklyn 41 40 .506 16
New York 16 64 .200 40½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
y-Orlando 41 40 .506
Charlotte 39 42 .481 2
Miami 38 42 .475
Washington 32 50 .390
Atlanta 29 52 .358 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 60 21 .741
x-Indiana 47 34 .580 13
Detroit 40 41 .494 20
Chicago 22 58 .275 37½
Cleveland 19 63 .232 41½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 53 28 .654
x-San Antonio 47 34 .580 6
New Orleans 33 48 .407 20
Dallas 32 48 .400 20½
Memphis 32 49 .395 21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Denver 53 27 .663
x-Portland 51 29 .638 2
x-Utah 49 31 .613 4
x-Oklahoma City 47 33 .588 6
Minnesota 36 44 .450 17
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
z-Golden State 56 24 .700
x-L.A. Clippers 47 34 .580
Sacramento 39 42 .481 17½
L.A. Lakers 37 44 .457 19½
Phoenix 19 62 .235 37½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Boston 116, Washington 110

Charlotte 124, Cleveland 97

Detroit 100, Memphis 93

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.