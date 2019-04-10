|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Toronto
|57
|24
|.704
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|50
|30
|.625
|6½
|x-Boston
|48
|33
|.593
|9
|x-Brooklyn
|41
|40
|.506
|16
|New York
|16
|64
|.200
|40½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Orlando
|41
|40
|.506
|—
|Charlotte
|39
|42
|.481
|2
|Miami
|38
|42
|.475
|2½
|Washington
|32
|49
|.395
|9
|Atlanta
|29
|52
|.358
|12
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|60
|21
|.741
|—
|x-Indiana
|47
|34
|.580
|13
|Detroit
|39
|41
|.488
|20½
|Chicago
|22
|58
|.275
|37½
|Cleveland
|19
|63
|.232
|41½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|53
|28
|.654
|—
|x-San Antonio
|47
|34
|.580
|6
|New Orleans
|33
|48
|.407
|20
|Memphis
|32
|48
|.400
|20½
|Dallas
|32
|48
|.400
|20½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Denver
|53
|27
|.663
|—
|x-Portland
|51
|29
|.638
|2
|x-Utah
|49
|31
|.613
|4
|x-Oklahoma City
|47
|33
|.588
|6
|Minnesota
|36
|44
|.450
|17
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Golden State
|56
|24
|.700
|—
|x-L.A. Clippers
|47
|34
|.580
|9½
|Sacramento
|39
|42
|.481
|17½
|L.A. Lakers
|37
|44
|.457
|19½
|Phoenix
|19
|62
|.235
|37½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte 124, Cleveland 97
Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.