Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan

Mangitude 4.9 temblor rattles Taiwan's Hualien County

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/10 09:07

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 6:57 a.m. this morning, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 33.7 kilometers northeast of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 24.8 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, measured a 4 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale in Hualien County, and a 3 in Yilan County and New Taipei City. An intensity level of 2 was registered in Nantou County and Taichung City, while an intensity level of 1 was recorded in Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, Taipei City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, and Yunlin County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.
