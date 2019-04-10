  1. Home
2019/04/10 06:03
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
TAnderson ChW 7 29 7 15 .517
LeMahieu NYY 9 32 8 13 .406
TBeckham Sea 11 40 13 16 .400
Mancini Bal 10 39 11 15 .385
LGarcia ChW 7 32 9 12 .375
Polanco Min 8 32 4 12 .375
CSantana Cle 10 35 7 13 .371
Trout LAA 11 30 7 11 .367
Andrus Tex 10 41 5 15 .366
Bregman Hou 11 37 5 13 .351
Home Runs

Bruce, Seattle, 6; GSanchez, New York, 6; KDavis, Oakland, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Vogelbach, Seattle, 5; Mancini, Baltimore, 5; 5 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

DSantana, Seattle, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Gallo, Texas, 11; TBeckham, Seattle, 11; Bruce, Seattle, 11; Healy, Seattle, 11; Moncada, Chicago, 11; Mancini, Baltimore, 11; 4 tied at 10.

Pitching

Shoemaker, Toronto, 3-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 3-0; 10 tied at 2-0.