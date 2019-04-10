QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador is reminding WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange once again that he can't stay indefinitely in the nation's London embassy.

Foreign Minister Jose Valencia told Teleamazonas Tuesday that a permanent stay wouldn't be good for Assange's "state of mind, his health."

He said that if Assange were to appear before the British justice system he'd be guaranteed a fair trial and right to a defense.

London's Metropolitan Police force said last week that officers would be obliged to execute an active warrant for Assange's arrest if he were to leave.

Assange also fears the possibility of extradition to the U.S. for publishing thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables through WikiLeaks.

Assange has lived in Ecuador's embassy for over six years and relations with his host country have grown increasingly tense.