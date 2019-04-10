FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas gun company that destroyed more than 73,000 bump stocks when a federal ban on the rapid-fire devices took effect has sued the U.S. government claiming millions of dollars in losses.

RW Arms of Fort Worth on Monday announced the lawsuit and said the government took its property "without just compensation." Co-founder Mark Maxwell said Tuesday that RW Arms' losses totaled more than $20 million. Last month's lawsuit seeks fair market value compensation.

RW Arms drew attention March 26, when the ban took effect , by transferring thousands of bump stocks to law enforcement for shredding. Officials initially said about 60,000 items were destroyed.

President Donald Trump's administration supports the ban on bump stocks, which in 2017 were used by a gunman to kill 58 people in Las Vegas.