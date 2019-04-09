Magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan's Hualien County this evening at 11:13 p.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was only 3.9 kilometers west-southwest of Hualien County Hall at a shallow depth of 11.5 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, measured a 5 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale in Hualien County, and a 3 in Nantou County and Taichung City. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Yilan County, Changhua County, Yunlin County, and an intensity level of 1 was registered in Taitung County, Taoyuan City, Chiayi County, MIaoli County, New Taipei City, Tainan City, and Kaohsiung City.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.



CWB map of tonight's quake.