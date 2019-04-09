RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The next president of the Brazilian soccer confederation will take office Tuesday with allies hoping he can clean up the image of the scandal-tainted body.

Rogerio Caboclo was elected a year ago to run the federation, following a group of previous presidents who have been discredited, investigated, suspended from FIFA and even jailed because of corruption.

The federation's previous president, Marco Polo del Nero, doesn't travel outside Brazil because of the risk of imminent arrest.

Besides running the federation, the 46-year-old Caboclo will also lead the organizing committee of this year's Copa America, which will be played in Brazil from June 14-July 7.

