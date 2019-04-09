  1. Home
Dead pig floating off Taiwan island of Matsu diagnosed with African Swine Fever

Export of pork products from Matsu banned for one week

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/09 20:35
A dead pig found in Matsu was diagnosed with African Swine Fever.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The carcass of a hog found on the offshore island of Matsu on April 4 was diagnosed with African Swine Fever Tuesday, leading to a week-long ban on the transport of pigs from the county.

Taiwan has introduced strict import controls and airport checks on pork and other meat products from affected countries such as China, but dead pigs have been found floating from the province of Fujian to the nearby Taiwanese-held islands of Kinmen and Matsu.

The Council of Agriculture investigated the latest dead animal, found on the Matsu island of Nangan, with test results appearing Tuesday confirming the animal died of the African Swine Fever, according to the Central News Agency.

While the pig had floated in from China, there were two hog farms within 3 kilometers from the location of the find, reports said. Disinfection measures were taken and the animals at the farms tested negative for the disease.

As a preventive measure, all pork and related meat products would not be allowed to be transported from Matsu to the rest of Taiwan or to other offshore islands for one week beginning April 10, CNA reported.

African Swine Fever has been reported from all provinces of China, with only the island of Hainan still out of reach.

In Taiwan, passengers arriving at airports or harbors and failing to report banned meat can face a fine of NT$200,000 (US$6,480).
African Swine Fever
Matsu
pork

