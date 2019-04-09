TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Marking the Year of the Small Town, the Tourism Bureau on Tuesday presented the Taiwan Small Town Ramble Passport to promote visits to 40 villages.

The 20,000 copies of the passport include a thorough introduction to the small towns, comments by celebrities and a new electronic way of collecting stamps, while a competition calling for the creative design of journeys will follow, the Central News Agency reported Tuesday.

Chunghwa Telecom is also cooperating on the project, while Chunghwa Post has launched a postcard for each of the 40 small towns participating in the event.

Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung said he wanted to use all the resources at his disposal to turn travel and tourism into a “locomotive” for local employment.

The contest to design itineraries would hold five introductory meetings across the nation from Taipei to Kinmen during April, with a deadline of May 13 to seek contributions. A total of NT$1 million in prize money would be awarded at the end of the competition in late September, according to CNA.