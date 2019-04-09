TAOYUAN (Taiwan News) -- Recently lauded for a highly informative account of Taiwan's economic and business success in a commentary piece, the former American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director William A. Stanton took a trip on Tuesday (April 9) to one of the country's giant food manufacturers to gain an insight into how an evergreen family business was made.

"I am very delighted to see a Taiwanese company dedicated to safeguarding the health of people by investing in tens of millions of (NT) dollars in food safety inspection facilities, as well as to sustainable business practices to minimize the impact on the environment," said Stanton during his visit to the Nankan factory of I-Mei Foods Co., which is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year.

After his tenure as the head of U.S. de-facto embassy in Taiwan in 2012, Stanton has stayed in Taiwan and today is serving as a professor and as Chief Advisor to National Taiwan University's International College Provisional Office. He keeps dedicating himself to promoting a good US-Taiwan relationship, and recently took part in the school's celebration events that mark the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA).

Stanton visited the factory at the invitation of I-Mei Foods Co, where he had a wide-ranging discussion from food safety laboratory management to the modern and sustainable business practices with the factory's food expert team.

He also checked out the veteran Taiwanese food provider's state-of-the-art laboratories - food safety lab, radiation testing lab, and dioxins & POPs testing lab, and was given a tour of I-Mei's bread factory which supplies hamburger buns and bread to McDonald's restaurants across the country.

The miracle happening in Taiwan is done by numerous businesses and its people, Stanton said, and he is hoping that more exchanges and cooperation can take place between the two countries at different levels and fields for the good of their people.

William A. Stanton (center) was briefed by an I-Mei manager (left) at the factory on Tuesday, April 9.

I-Mei Food Safety Laboratory director Chang Shih-chiang (張士強, right) is explaining how the lab works in front of William Stanton.