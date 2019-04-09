10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP'S VICTORY LAP MAY BE PREMATURE

The scramble to frame the Russia investigation's findings in the best political light is sure to be renewed in coming days when Mueller's report is expected to be released in redacted form.

2. 12 DAYS OF TURMOIL SHOOK HOMELAND SECURITY

Trump's anger over the situation on the U.S.-Mexico border led to a turbulent 12-day stretch that would lead to the eventual resignation of Kirstjen Nielsen.

3. ISRAELI VOTERS HEAD TO THE POLLS

Scandal-plagued Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking a fifth term in office, which would make him Israel's longest-serving leader ever.

4. WHAT GERMANY, FRANCE ARE SAYING ABOUT BREXIT EXTENSION

Officials insist that any further delay to Britain's withdrawal from the 28-nation bloc must come with strings attached and assurances from the U.K.

5. IN MOZAMBIQUE, A QUEST TO FIND AND NAME THE DEAD

If a final toll ever emerges for a devastating cyclone — now above 600 in Mozambique alone — it will be strongly informed by a forensic specialist's work, AP learns.

6. US-FUNDED HOUSING FOR POOR DIRE

An AP analysis shows a long decline in health and safety inspection scores at apartments assigned to low-income tenants.

7. DEMOCRATIC ACTIVISTS HAVE BROADER 2020 FOCUS

Indivisible in 2017 plans to outline its vision for the future of liberal organizing that goes beyond simply fighting Trump. It aims to zero in on issues such as reforms to Senate rules.

8. GHOST OF TOYS R US STILL LINGERS

A year after the iconic toy chain imploded, toy makers are still readjusting to the big loss of shelf space.

9. TAYLOR SWIFT DONATES TO LGBTQ ADVOCACY GROUP

The pop superstar donated $113,000 to fight a handful of contentious bills moving inside Tennessee's Republican-controlled assembly.

10. A YEAR AFTER PAIN, VIRGINIA GETS ITS TITLE

The Cavaliers, the only top seed to fall to a No. 16 in the history of the NCAA Tournament last year, defeat Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime to capture the men's basketball title this season.