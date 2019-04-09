TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Tainan City will roll out the “Tainan Spring Tour Subsidy” program for Taiwan nationals for May and June in conjunction with the country’s Tourism Bureau, the sponsor of the program.

People traveling by themselves instead of joining a tour group and staying at any hotel or bed and breakfast in Tainan which participates in the “Tainan Spring Tour Subsidy” program on Sundays to Thursdays in May or June, will enjoy a travel subsidy of NT$500 per room per night, Tainan’s Tourism Bureau said on Monday (April 8).

In addition, individual travelers aged 18 to 40 who stay at a bed and breakfast in the city’s Yanshui District (鹽水區) or Houbi District (後壁區) on a weekday during the two-month period will be eligible for an additional NT$500 travel subsidy, the bureau said.

Currently, there are 276 hotels and bed and breakfasts in Tainan participating in the program, 66 of which have offered their own additional benefits to attract guests, the bureau said, adding that a total of 40,000 subsidies are available for the program.

For a list of the participating hotels and bed and breakfasts, please check this site.

For those who will stay at a Tainan hotel or bed and breakfast via the program, the city will offer them additional benefits. They will receive free entries to 1661 Taiwan Warship Museum and four historic sites: Anping Fort, Chihkan Tower, Anping Tree House, and Eternal Golden Castle, on weekdays in May and June by presenting a valid hotel stay invoice, saving a total of NT$250.

While visiting these five attractions, each of them is also eligible to receive a free gift, which contains a delicious snack, the bureau said, adding that the city will give out a total of 500,000 gifts for the program.

For more information about the additional benefits, please call 06-6353226.

If you have any questions regarding the spring tour program, please call the city’s tourism bureau at (06）6350192 or（06）6326215.

For more travel information about Tainan, please refer to the Travel Tainan website.