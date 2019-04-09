Protesters carry national flags at at rally in front of the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, April 8, 2019. Organizers be
CAIRO (AP) — Activists behind anti-government demonstrations in Sudan say security forces have killed at least seven people, including a military officer, in another attempt to break up a sit-in outside the military headquarters in the capital.
Sarah Abdel-Jaleel, spokeswoman for the Sudanese Professionals Association, says clashes erupted early on Tuesday between security forces and protesters who have been camping out in front of the complex in Khartoum since the weekend.
The new deaths brought the total number of people killed by the security forces since Saturday to 15.
Abdel-Jaleel says at least 30 protesters were wounded in the violence. A government spokesman didn't respond to calls seeking comment.
The demonstrations began in December over an economic crisis but quickly escalated into calls for an end to President Omar al-Bashir's 30-year rule.