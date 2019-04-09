  1. Home
Lai will not pull out of DPP primary, hopes for Tsai's support if he wins

Lai at a press conference reaffirmed his commitment to seeing the primary through

By Ryan Drillsma,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/09 18:03
William Lai on the campaign trail in Tainan, April 7

William Lai on the campaign trail in Tainan, April 7 (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — William Lai (賴清德) said during a press conference today (Tuesday, April 9) that if he wins the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary election, he hopes to gain support from rival Tsai Ing-wen.

Lai for the first time announced he would wholly support Tsai’s presidential campaign if she won the primary, according to the United Daily News. He hopes she could foster a similar attitude if he won, Lai said.

Lai said the DPP can win next year’s presidential election through unity and cooperation. He added that he registered as a candidate after seeing the difficulties the party now faces, and the perilous situation Taiwan is in.

Supporters of the former premier have expressed concern DPP members may propose Tsai is directly nominated as the party’s 2020 presidential candidate during Wednesday’s Central Standing Committee meeting. Others have expressed worry the DPP might once again postpone the date on which it will announce its candidate.

Lai said both of these outcomes could severely harm the party, the Storm Media reports. He said he hopes the standing committee will meet society’s expectations, preserve the spirit of democracy, and ensure the selection process remains stable.

When asked if he could be convinced to pull out of the race, Lai said no conditions could stop him from seeing the primary process through. The support he has received since registering his bid is why he will continue his mission for the country, its land and its people, Lai said.

Lai was also asked if he would again work side-by-side with Tsai, to which he remarked it is too early to say.
William Lai
Tsai Ing-wen
Democratic Progressive Party
DPP
2020 election
2020 presidential election
2020 presidential race

