TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Existing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regulations about presidential primaries do not include a special advantage for an incumbent president, former Premier William Lai (賴清德) said Tuesday.

Lai has challenged President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for the ruling party’s nomination for the January 11, 2020 presidential election, and the two met Monday evening.

The media reported a suggestion that in the opinion polls scheduled for April 15-17, the incumbent should profit from a three-percent advantage.

However, at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Lai quoted party leaders saying there was no rule in the DPP allowing for such a change.

Lai insisted he would continue and follow existing rules and proceed with the primaries until the end. Pressure has been mounting inside the party for Tsai and Lai to find common ground and avoid the primaries, with eventually Tsai running for a second term as president and Lai as her running mate.

At the news conference, Lai insisted there was no likelihood of “a frontal collision between two trains,” the Liberty Times reported, adding that if Tsai won the primaries, he would support her. He added that he hoped that if he won, Tsai would support his presidential candidacy.