TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The discord between President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her main challenger, former Premier William Lai (賴清德) in the bid for the president in the 2020 election as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) candidate has come to the surface with both of them speaking publicly about their stances on the party primary on Tuesday (April 9).

Both Tsai and Lai held press conferences on Tuesday, in the morning and afternoon, respectively, to reaffirm their decision to compete with each other in the primary, the day after the party’s coordination team convened a meeting with the two former “colleagues” of Tsai's administration.

Concerned with the impact of the process and the outcome of the primary on the current administration, Tsai called for the party members and her supporters to show solidarity and to nominate the candidate that has the best chance to win the presidential election next year.

“The point is not who will win the primary, but how we [the party] can win the big election,” said Tsai at the press conference held at the Presidential Office. She urged the party’s executive body to show more flexibility in conducting the primary process, and to formulate solidarity and consensus in the party.

Tsai also dismissed the idea that her recent silence towards all the rumors and attacks around her should be regarded as her having fear of competition. “Fear of competition is not my style,” said Tsai. She emphasized that she never backed down during any of the difficult times the party faced when she was the party chair, including the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections.

Nevertheless, Tsai extended her willingness to work with anyone, hinting at the possibility of forming an alliance with Lai, instead of challenging each other.

However, at a later press conference, Lai said he would not consider partnering with Tsai until the primary is completed.

“I will go through the primary with determination,” said Lai. He emphasized that his participation for the presidential bid is not for his own benefit, but entirely for the future of Taiwan.

Lai also called for the party to “demonstrate its democratic spirit” and to maintain its original agenda for the primary. “If the Central Executive Committee decides to suspend or put off the primary process, there will be a serious impact on the DPP,” warned Lai.

The winner of the primary is currently scheduled to be announced by the party’s Central Executive Committee on April 24. Before that, live televised presentations will be arranged on April 13 and 14, and public opinion polls will follow from April 15 - 17.