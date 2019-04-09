  1. Home
  2. Society

Woman gives man who stole NT$100,000 from her 5 weeks to return it

Woman praised as 'Super Buddha' for giving man 5 weeks to return the NT$100,000 he stole from her bag

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/09 17:14
(Image from Facebook group 爆料公社)

(Image from Facebook group 爆料公社)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a woman discovered a man had stolen NT$100,000 (US$3,243) from her bag, she generously decided to give him five weeks to return the money before pressing charges, prompting many netizens to call her a "Super Buddha."

Last month, after leaving her bag behind in a laundromat in New Taipei City, she discovered that NT$100,000 in cash was missing. When she asked the shop owner to show her surveillance footage from that day, she could clearly see a young man taking the money from her bag, but she waited to hear from the police that it had been returned before taking action.

After going for a month without hearing about the whereabouts of her stolen cash, she posted video and photos of the incident on the Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆料公社). In the video, a young man in a red, white, and blue jacket can be seen rifling through a black bag before he spots the large quantity of NT$1,000 notes, which he then shoves into his wallet.


(Stills from Facebook group 爆料公社)

During the video, the man can be seen looking directly at the surveillance camera from time to time. He eventually leaves to buy some food and never reports the incident to the police.

The owner explained that "I left my bag in the laundry because of an emergency that day and found the money inside was missing after I got back." She says that she then reported the incident to the police at the time, but she "waited for a month to show that I would give the young man a chance, but he still did not return it."

She said that she is willing to give him seven more days, but if he does not report it to the Jinhe Police Station in New Taipei City's Zhonghe District, "I will definitely report him to the police and sue him to the fullest extent."


(Image from Facebook group 爆料公社)

Netizens were impressed with the woman's "Budda heart," but doubted there was any money left to return:

"Don't be stupid, it was probably all spent a long time ago."

"The most beautiful scenery in Taiwan is its people."

"It's going to be a criminal offense."

"Stealing money! You're on camera."

"Don't hold back on suing him. Don't waste your time, go ahead and go after him directly."


(Image from Facebook group 爆料公社)
theft
thief
lost money
stolen money
stolen cash

RELATED ARTICLES

7-Eleven decision to reduce 24-hour service might affect ATM business
7-Eleven decision to reduce 24-hour service might affect ATM business
2019/04/06 15:07
Over NT$1 million worth of gold found in discarded cabinet in E. Taiwan
Over NT$1 million worth of gold found in discarded cabinet in E. Taiwan
2019/02/09 13:10
Malaysian fugitive caught entering Philippines with stolen Taiwanese passport
Malaysian fugitive caught entering Philippines with stolen Taiwanese passport
2019/02/02 10:50
Huawei offered bonuses to employees who could steal trade secrets: DOJ
Huawei offered bonuses to employees who could steal trade secrets: DOJ
2019/01/30 13:13
US charges Chinese tech giant Huawei, top executive
US charges Chinese tech giant Huawei, top executive
2019/01/29 05:53