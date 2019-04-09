TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Trade Policy and Negotiations David Meale was arriving in Taiwan Tuesday to attend an American Chamber of Commerce annual event as well as celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced.

Since the U.S. approved the Taiwan Travel Act last year, Taiwan has been hoping for visits by senior administration officials. Meale served in Taiwan, Hong Kong and China, according to the State Department website.

During his April 9-16 stay, the senior official would speak at AmCham Taipei’s “Hsieh Nien Fan” banquet on April 10, attend the TRA anniversary event at the American Institute in Taiwan’s (AIT) new offices on April 15, and meet with government leaders, the Central News Agency reported.

Meale’s visit formed part of a trade and investment month while at the AmCham event, he would address issues like U.S.-Taiwan cooperation against digital piracy, according to AIT.

In addition to Meale, four members of Congress from both major parties, the Democrats and the Republicans, would visit Taiwan for the TRA anniversary celebrations, CNA reported.

Before taking on his current job last December, Meale served as Director for Sanctions Policy and Implementation, and during his diplomatic career also worked in Bangladesh, the Ukraine and Guinea.