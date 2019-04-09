TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Nationals of Taiwan who travel by themselves instead of joining a tour group, and stay at any hotel or bed and breakfast in New Taipei which participates in the “spring individual travel subsidy program” on Sundays to Thursdays during the period April 1 to June 30, will enjoy a travel subsidy of NT$500 per room per night.

New Taipei City’s Tourism and Travel Department (TTD) put together the travel subsidy program in conjunction with the country’s Tourism Bureau, and reminds individual travelers that each National Identification Card holder can apply for the subsidy only one time.

In addition, individual travelers aged 18 to 40 who stay at a bed and breakfast in the city’s Ruifan District on a weekday during the same three-month period will be eligible for an additional NT$500 travel subsidy, the department said.

However, the TTD said that the city’s spring individual travel subsidy program is available only to room reservations over phone calls and not available to room reservations through hotel booking services on the Internet. Therefore, the department urged interested parties to call the hotel they wish to stay at, ask them about how much travel subsidy money is left in the program, and to state that “I want to use the spring individual travel subsidy program to make a room reservation.”

For those who are staying at a New Taipei hotel via the program, two persons per room presenting proof of a legitimate hotel stay can receive a free entry to the Pinglin Tea Museum during the period from now until April 30.

For more information, please visit the New Taipei City Travel website or its Facebook account.