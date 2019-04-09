TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The U.S. Department of Defense last month announced that a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract has been awarded to Raytheon to refurbish radar for Taiwan's naval vessels for a total cost of nearly US$50 million (NT$1.5 billion), and is expected to be completed by March 2024.

Taiwan's Navy Command Headquarters said that the relevant arms sales for maintenance cases will ensure the combat effectiveness of the Navy's ships and protect coastal areas, reported CNA.

According to the announcement released on March 26, Raytheon Co., Indianapolis won the US$49,989,867 bid to provide radar antenna system overhauls, coatings, shipboard installations and incidental technical support services to Taiwan for its various Radar Restoration Program systems.

These radar systems include: AN/SPS-48, AN/SPS-49, AN/SPS-67(V)1, AN/SPS-40, AN/SPS-73, AN/SPS-67(V)3/5, AN/SPQ-9B, AN/SPS-55, AN/SPS-75 and AN/SPS-77. All of the related systems are above-deck components.

These shipboard systems provide "detect-to-engage capability" to engage incoming enemy aircraft and/or missiles, reported AFCEA. Some of these systems provide safe navigation processes for collision avoidance.

Raytheon has also been granted a US$9 million contract to develop and upgrade Taiwan’s Patriot missile defense system over the next five years.