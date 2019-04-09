WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders of a prominent liberal group are urging Democratic presidential contenders who are pitching massive policy changes to focus on more fundamental reforms to American democracy.

Ezra Levin and Leah Greenberg, who founded the activist group Indivisible in 2017, are writing a book called "We Are Indivisible" that will outline their vision for a future of liberal organizing that goes beyond fighting President Donald Trump. They aim to zero in on issues such as overhauling Senate rules, which they see as necessary to achieve the shifts presidential candidates are campaigning on.

Indivisible rocketed to prominence with its creators' manual for anti-Trump activism, but Levin and Greenberg now hope to shape the next incarnation of the "Resistance." The book's subtitle sums up their goal: "A Blueprint for Democracy After Trump."