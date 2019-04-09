  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/09 11:47
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 220 000 010—5 11 0
Chicago 000 010 000—1 9 0

Snell, Wood (7) and Zunino; Rodon, Fulmer (5), Jones (8) and McCann. W_Snell 2-1. L_Rodon 1-2. Sv_Wood (1). HRs_Chicago, Rondon (1).

___

New York 001 011 000—3 8 0
Houston 000 100 21x—4 7 0

Tanaka, Britton (7), Ottavino (7) and G.Sanchez; Verlander, Harris (7), Pressly (8), Osuna (9) and Chirinos. W_Pressly 1-0. L_Ottavino 1-1. Sv_Osuna (3). HRs_New York, Judge (3). Houston, Altuve (2).

___

Oakland 002 011 000— 4 11 2
Baltimore 130 201 05x—12 15 2

Estrada, Petit (5), Hendriks (7), Buchter (8), Rodney (8) and Phegley, Hundley; Cashner, Yacabonis (6), Givens (8), Karns (9) and Sucre. W_Cashner 2-1. L_Estrada 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Canha (2), Phegley (2). Baltimore, Villar (3), Mancini (5).

___

Seattle 020 028 010—13 15 0
Kansas City 211 000 001— 5 10 0

F.Hernandez, Bradford (2), Elias (4), Sadzeck (7), Gearrin (9) and Narvaez; Bailey, Hill (6), McCarthy (6), Barlow (6), Kennedy (9) and Maldonado. W_Elias 1-0. L_Bailey 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Bruce (6), Encarnacion 2 (4), Moore (1), Vogelbach (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 000 000 000— 0 7 4
Chicago 062 200 00x—10 8 0

Taillon, Brault (3), Liriano (6), Burdi (8) and Cervelli, Stallings; Lester, Brach (3), Kintzler (5), Rosario (7), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_Brach 1-0. L_Taillon 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (3).

___

Washington 020 000 001—3 7 2
Philadelphia 000 201 01x—4 9 0

A.Sanchez, Suero (6), Barraclough (7), Sipp (7), Miller (8) and Suzuki; Velasquez, Dominguez (6), Morgan (7), Dav.Robertson (8), Neshek (9) and Realmuto. W_Dominguez 1-0. L_A.Sanchez 0-1. Sv_Neshek (1). HRs_Washington, Dozier (1), Suzuki (1). Philadelphia, Hoskins 2 (5), Herrera (1).

___

Los Angeles 200 010 000—3 5 0
St. Louis 200 002 00x—4 5 0

Ryu, Alexander (5), Kelly (6), P.Baez (7) and R.Martin; Mikolas, Gant (7), Hicks (9) and Molina. W_Mikolas 1-1. L_Kelly 1-2. Sv_Hicks (2). HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (2).