Occupy Central leaders, from right, Benny Tai, Chan Kin-man, Chu Yiu-ming, Tanya Chan and Eason Chung shout slogans before entering a court in Hong Ko
Occupy Central leaders, from right, Benny Tai, Chu Yiu-ming and Chan Kin-man speak before entering a court in Hong Kong, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Nine
HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has found nine leaders of 2014 pro-democracy demonstrations guilty on public nuisance and other charges.
Those convicted Tuesday included law professor Benny Tai, retired sociology professor Chan Kin-man, and pastor Chu Yiu-ming. Two current lawmakers, one former lawmaker, two student leaders and a political activist were also found guilty.
They were leaders of the "Occupy Central" campaign to demand the right of the semi-autonomous Chinese city's population to choose its own leader.
Hong Kong's biggest popular protest in recent years also known as the Umbrella Movement laid siege to government headquarters and paralyzed the financial district for 79 days.
The movement fizzled with no concession from the Hong Kong government for free elections.
More than 100 supporters, some raising yellow umbrellas, gathered at the courthouse.