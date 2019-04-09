|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|TAnderson ChW
|7
|29
|7
|15
|.517
|CSantana Cle
|9
|31
|7
|13
|.419
|LeMahieu NYY
|9
|32
|8
|13
|.406
|TBeckham Sea
|11
|40
|13
|16
|.400
|Trout LAA
|10
|28
|6
|11
|.393
|Mancini Bal
|10
|39
|11
|15
|.385
|LGarcia ChW
|7
|32
|9
|12
|.375
|Polanco Min
|8
|32
|4
|12
|.375
|Andrus Tex
|10
|41
|5
|15
|.366
|Bregman Hou
|11
|37
|5
|13
|.351
|Home Runs
Bruce, Seattle, 6; GSanchez, New York, 6; KDavis, Oakland, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Vogelbach, Seattle, 5; Mancini, Baltimore, 5; Gallo, Texas, 4; TBeckham, Seattle, 4; DSantana, Seattle, 4; Encarnacion, Seattle, 4.
|Runs Batted In
DSantana, Seattle, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Gallo, Texas, 11; TBeckham, Seattle, 11; Bruce, Seattle, 11; Healy, Seattle, 11; Moncada, Chicago, 11; Mancini, Baltimore, 11; 3 tied at 10.
|Pitching
Gonzales, Seattle, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.