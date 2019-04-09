A Hong Kong court on Tuesday found the top leaders of the "Umbrella Movement" guilty of conspiracy to commit public nuisance and incitement for their roles in the 2014 pro-democracy demonstrations.

The trial has sparked concerns about the erosion of political freedoms in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

What we know so far:

Nine leaders of the protest were on trial, including a retired pastor, professors, student activists, as well as current and former lawmakers.

Eight of the group were found guilty of incitement to commit public nuisance.

Five were found guilty of "incitement to incite" public nuisance.

The trial included rarely-used colonial-era charges that carry jail terms of up to seven years.

What were the protests about?

The protests, which were spearheaded by three of the defendants in Tuesday's trial, called for free elections for Hong Kong's leader.

In 2013, former pastor Chu Yiu-ming, law professor Benny Tai, and sociology professor Chan Kin-man, founded the pro-democracy "Occupy Central" movement, which later joined with the student-led Umbrella Movement.

Over the course of the 79-day protests in 2014, mass demonstrations paralyzed Hong Kong's financial district and highlighted widespread frustration over the shrinking of the city's civil liberties.

More to follow...

rs/aw (dpa, Reuters, AFP)