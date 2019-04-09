Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|220
|000
|010—5
|11
|0
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000—1
|9
|0
Snell, Wood (7) and Zunino; Rodon, Fulmer (5), Jones (8) and McCann. W_Snell 2-1. L_Rodon 1-2. Sv_Wood (1). HRs_Chicago, Rondon (1).
___
|New York
|001
|011
|000—3
|8
|0
|Houston
|000
|100
|21x—4
|7
|0
Tanaka, Britton (7), Ottavino (7) and G.Sanchez; Verlander, Harris (7), Pressly (8), Osuna (9) and Chirinos. W_Pressly 1-0. L_Ottavino 1-1. Sv_Osuna (3). HRs_New York, Judge (3). Houston, Altuve (2).
___
|Oakland
|002
|011
|000—
|4
|11
|2
|Baltimore
|130
|201
|05x—12
|15
|2
Estrada, Petit (5), Hendriks (7), Buchter (8), Rodney (8) and Phegley, Hundley; Cashner, Yacabonis (6), Givens (8), Karns (9) and Sucre. W_Cashner 2-1. L_Estrada 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Canha (2), Phegley (2). Baltimore, Villar (3), Mancini (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|7
|4
|Chicago
|062
|200
|00x—10
|8
|0
Taillon, Brault (3), Liriano (6), Burdi (8) and Cervelli, Stallings; Lester, Brach (3), Kintzler (5), Rosario (7), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_Brach 1-0. L_Taillon 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (3).
___
|Washington
|020
|000
|001—3
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|201
|01x—4
|9
|0
A.Sanchez, Suero (6), Barraclough (7), Sipp (7), Miller (8) and Suzuki; Velasquez, Dominguez (6), Morgan (7), Dav.Robertson (8), Neshek (9) and Realmuto. W_Dominguez 1-0. L_A.Sanchez 0-1. Sv_Neshek (1). HRs_Washington, Dozier (1), Suzuki (1). Philadelphia, Hoskins 2 (5), Herrera (1).