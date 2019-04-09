  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/04/09 10:30
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
TAnderson ChW 7 29 7 15 .517
CSantana Cle 9 31 7 13 .419
LeMahieu NYY 9 32 8 13 .406
TBeckham Sea 11 40 13 16 .400
Trout LAA 10 28 6 11 .393
Mancini Bal 10 39 11 15 .385
LGarcia ChW 7 32 9 12 .375
Polanco Min 8 32 4 12 .375
Andrus Tex 10 41 5 15 .366
Bregman Hou 11 37 5 13 .351
Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 6; KDavis, Oakland, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Bruce, Seattle, 5; Mancini, Baltimore, 5; Gallo, Texas, 4; TBeckham, Seattle, 4; Vogelbach, Seattle, 4; DSantana, Seattle, 4; 15 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

DSantana, Seattle, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Gallo, Texas, 11; TBeckham, Seattle, 11; Healy, Seattle, 11; Moncada, Chicago, 11; Mancini, Baltimore, 11; KDavis, Oakland, 10; Bruce, Seattle, 10; Stewart, Detroit, 10.

Pitching

Gonzales, Seattle, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.